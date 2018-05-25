Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

Asian Stocks - 25-05-18


TOKYO, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 22450.79 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.22% to 1771.70 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.42% to 3141.30 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.56% to 30588.04 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration