Asian Stocks - 25-05-18

TOKYO, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 22450.79 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.22% to 1771.70 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.42% to 3141.30 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.56% to 30588.04 points.