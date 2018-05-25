‘You have the country’s future in your hands’ – President tells school graduates

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed high school graduates as children are celebrating the Last Bell in Armenian schools – the traditional graduation ceremony.

“My dears,

Today, the school bell will ring one last time for you. But I wouldn’t want to say that you are having your last lesson, because you still have many lessons to learn, and why not, many will learn lessons from you. You are at the beginning of a new path,” the president said in a congratulatory message published on his website.

“I am sure that in the context of the latest changes in our country you were convinced what kind of an able force youth is, what kind of an frantic age adolescence is, and what you yourselves can achieve, if you are united and believe in your strength”, the president continued.

“Education is one of our most important values”, Armen Sarkissian said, urging the children to value the efforts of the teachers and parents, and to use their knowledge.

“You are holding not only your own futures in your hands, but also the future of the country”, the president said, calling on the graduates to confidently move forward. “Believe that today’s last school bell is guiding you towards the Armenia of your dreams”.

The Last Bell – the graduation ceremony in high schools across– is taking place May 25 this year in Armenia.

Yerevan City Hall is organizing a concert in the evening outside the Opera Theater.

The ceremony in Artsakh will take place May 26 because educational institutions in the country operate 6 days a week.

