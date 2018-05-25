15 injured after IED explodes in Canada restaurant

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Several people are being treated for injuries after two suspects detonated an improvised explosive device inside a restaurant near Toronto, Canada, CNBC reported.

Fifteen patients were transported from the scene of the incident, which took place on Thursday night local time, a police source told CNBC.

Two suspects fled the scene immediately after the explosion, said police, who asked for the public's assistance in identifying the men

The incident took place at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, 24 kilometers) west of downtown Toronto.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan