Armenian high schools celebrate Last Bell graduation ceremony


YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Last Bell – the graduation ceremony in high schools across– is taking place May 25 this year in Armenia.

Yerevan City Hall is organizing a concert in the evening outside the Opera Theater.

The ceremony in Artsakh will take place May 26 because educational institutions in the country operate 6 days a week.

