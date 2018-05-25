Armenian high schools celebrate Last Bell graduation ceremony
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Last Bell – the graduation ceremony in high schools across– is taking place May 25 this year in Armenia.
Yerevan City Hall is organizing a concert in the evening outside the Opera Theater.
The ceremony in Artsakh will take place May 26 because educational institutions in the country operate 6 days a week.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:10 Armenian justice minister, Italy’s Ambassador discuss fight against corruption
- 10:07 Armenian high schools celebrate Last Bell graduation ceremony
- 10:05 Yerevan Mayor congratulates school children on Last Bell
- 10:00 Cuba retrieves second black box from deadly plane crash
- 09:31 European Stocks - 24-05-18
- 09:28 US stocks down - 24-05-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-18
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-05-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices Down - 24-05-18
- 05.24-21:44 Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces
- 05.24-20:48 Movses Hakobyan appointed chief military inspector
- 05.24-20:13 Armenian FM receives PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia
- 05.24-20:11 Mining industry activities must be harmonized with requirements of Armenian legislation
- 05.24-19:46 Armenian Police expose cases of embezzlement by Yerevan city hall-linked company
- 05.24-19:43 Movses Hakobyan released from post of Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces
- 05.24-19:25 Russian prankers call UK Foreign Minister in the name of Armenian PM Pashinyan
- 05.24-19:07 Garegin Chugaszyan stops hunger strike after exactly one month
- 05.24-18:57 PACE co-rapporteurs express satisfaction over peaceful process of political developments in Armenia
- 05.24-18:39 President Sarkissian receives Director of the office of Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie
- 05.24-18:19 President Armen Sarkissian, Albert Boghossian hand in Presidential Awards
- 05.24-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-18
- 05.24-17:44 Asian Stocks - 24-05-18
- 05.24-17:25 PM Pashinyan hosts Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II
- 05.24-17:21 Armenian President’s Staff examines the letter over Amulsar project submitted by environmentalists
- 05.24-17:16 ARMENPRESS director attaches importance to increase of reader’s media literacy in differentiating fake news
- 05.24-16:50 Flags of Armenia and Yerevan taken to International Space Station in historic initiative
- 05.24-16:45 A child with a child, a teenager with a teenager: President Sarkissian introduces his communication approaches
- 05.24-16:25 ‘Role of the future’s media is to hold the light’ – ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan’s speech at 2018 SPIEF Global Media Summit
- 05.24-16:02 President Sarkissian praises Prime Minister Pashinyan as “talented, diligent person”
- 05.24-16:00 Armenian bloc of Lebanese Parliament names PM Saad Hariri to head next government
- 05.24-15:46 ‘Fair and just’ – President on possible early elections
- 05.24-15:45 Artsakh has right to independence as much as Slovakia, Armenia and Azerbaijan – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 05.24-15:40 There should be no political prisoners in Armenia, says President Sarkissian
- 05.24-14:23 Meteorologists forecast hailstorms in Armenia
- 05.24-13:20 Lithuanian Parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
21:09, 05.23.2018
Viewed 3009 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 2232 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
13:55, 05.19.2018
Viewed 1943 times Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
15:21, 05.23.2018
Viewed 1650 times WATCH: Armenia’s charismatic president deals with demonstrations in total swag – all smiles and joy as President Sarkissian grooves to folk music with protesters
21:18, 05.18.2018
Viewed 1521 times House of Representatives of U.S. State of Rhode Island unanimously passes resolution on 30th anniversary of Armenian massacres of Sumgait