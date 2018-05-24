PACE co-rapporteurs express satisfaction over peaceful process of political developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received PACE co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina on May 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, greeting the guests, the President of the Republic presented the recent political developments in Armenia. He emphasized the that Council of Europe is a key partner of Armenia in reform implementation, and Armenia is interested in continuing the active cooperation.

The co-rapporteurs recorded with satisfaction the peaceful process and termination of political developments in Armenia, highlighting the role and efforts of the President in that.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan