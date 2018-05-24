President Armen Sarkissian, Albert Boghossian hand in Presidential Awards

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The solemn ceremony of handing in the Presidential Awards of 2017 took place at the Presidential Residence on May 24. The prizes awarded for a significant contribution to a number of spheres were handed in by President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sskissian and Diaspora benefactor Albert Boghossian, a representative of “Robert Boghossian and Sons Foundation”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian congratulated everyone on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 1st Armenian Republic. According to the President, the 1st Republic was of crucial importance for the establishment of the 2nd Soviet Armenian Republic, and the 2nd Republic was of crucial importance for the establishment of the 3rd Republic. “We live in the 3rd Republic, which in reality was established 100 years ago”, Sarkissian said.

Thanking the Boghossians family, and personally Albert Boghossian, as well as “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund and the members of competition committees, President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the awardees and wished the success.

