Meteorologists forecast hailstorms in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast May 24 – May 29 in most parts of Armenia after midday and at nighttime. Hailstorms are expected in individual areas.

Temperature will mostly remain unchanged.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that the forecast is the same for Yerevan, the capital city.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan