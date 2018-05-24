Iran lists demands to European powers for keeping nuclear deal

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has set out several conditions for staying in the nuclear deal with world powers, BBC reports.

The conditions include protecting Iran oil sales and safeguarding trade.

US President Donald Trump has said he is withdrawing from the deal, and on Monday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said sanctions lifted after the 2015 deal would be re-imposed.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activity in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Since campaigning to be president, Trump has been heavily critical of the deal, and earlier this month he threatened economic sanctions on companies which did business with both Washington and Tehran.

The UK, France and Germany, meanwhile, have been trying to keep the deal alive, and Iran says it will restart its nuclear programme unless its concerns are met.

The following are Iran’s main conditions:

European powers should protect Iranian oil sales from the US sanctions and continue buying Iranian crude

European banks should safeguard trade with Iran

The UK, France and Germany should pledge not to seek negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile programme and regional activities, both demanded by Washington

The supreme leader said that if the three countries were unable to meet these demands, Iran would resume its enrichment of uranium

He also said Iran could no longer have any dealings with the US.

"The Islamic Republic cannot deal with a government that easily violates an international treaty, withdraws its signature and in a theatrical show brags about its withdrawal on television," he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan