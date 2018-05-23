Russia to continue its active role in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – foreign ministry spokeswoman

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia has always played an active role in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and will continue acting in the same way in the future, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Armenpress reports.

She said there is a desire to reach the settlement of the conflict with the measures that are accepted and tested with their efficiency.

“We have played an active role and will continue doing so by staying in close contact with all sides”, Zakharova said.

The OSCE Minsk Group conducts mediation mission in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Minsk Group is co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan