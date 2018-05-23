Fourteen priests in Chile stripped of duties in child abuse case

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chilean Catholic church on Tuesday suspended 14 priests from the Diocese of the city of Rancagua, close to the Chilean capital, for allegedly being involved in child sex abuse, EFE news agency reported.

The diocese announced its decision in a statement after Chilean TV channel T13 on Friday had leaked a confidential 10-page document uncovering sexual abuse and improper conduct by a group of prelates from Rancagua City, located 90 kilometers south of Santiago.

"Fourteen priests no longer are allowed to carry out their duties... These priests have taken part in actions that may be civilian crimes as well as within the church," the bishop's office said in a statement.

