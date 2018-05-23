Soldier found dead in military position: Investigation underway
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. On May 22, at 13:30, the body of soldier Martin Khachatryan, born in 1998, was found in the military position of one of the military units located in Armenia’s south-western direction, with a fatal gunshot wound, Armenia’s defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The defense ministry extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:01 ARTSAKHPRESS news demanded not only in Artsakh and Armenia, but all over the world: ARMENPRESS congratulates news agency on 4th anniversary
- 11:58 Harry and Meghan attend first royal event since wedding
- 11:50 Fourteen priests in Chile stripped of duties in child abuse case
- 11:18 25 remain hospitalized after mass food poisoning incident in Tierras de Armenia plant
- 11:07 MEPs frustrated over Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in European Parliament
- 10:57 US writer Philip Roth dies aged 85
- 10:49 History museum to host exhibition on 100th anniversary of First Republic
- 10:43 Soldier found dead in military position: Investigation underway
- 10:30 50 corpses identified in Cuba plane crash
- 10:25 Armenian U16 football team defeat Georgia in friendly match
- 10:10 Parliament session begins: Lawmakers to hold first Q&A with new Cabinet members
- 10:03 Lawmaker resigns days after being named replacement for Pashinyan in parliament
- 09:57 Germany willing to develop cooperation with Armenia, says Ambassador Kiesler
- 09:54 Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk wins Man Booker International Prize
- 09:49 Israel says hit Hamas targets in northern Gaza
- 09:21 Minister dispatches oversight official to evaluate flood-related damages in village
- 09:16 Armenia rivals at Lebanon Int’l Basketball Championship revealed
- 08:53 European Stocks - 22-05-18
- 08:51 US stocks down - 22-05-18
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-05-18
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 22-05-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices Down - 22-05-18
- 05.22-21:54 USA ready to examine issue of including Armenia into Millennium Challenge Corporation program
- 05.22-21:23 Thomas de Waal assesses Artsakh’s participation in talks pertinent
- 05.22-20:40 We will be constructive opposition, will not create artificial obstacles for Government – Sharmazanov
- 05.22-20:12 PM Pashinyan, Demetris Syllouris discuss a range of issues related to further development of Armenia-Cyprus relations
- 05.22-19:39 President Sarkissian comments on NSS Director’s announcement over exposure of corruption chains
- 05.22-19:20 President Sarkissian attends exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian Republic at Painters’ Union
- 05.22-19:02 FM Mnatsakanayan meets with Cypriot Parliament Speaker
- 05.22-18:17 Arayik Harutyunyan’s and Davit Tonoyan's appointment most welcomed by online respondents
- 05.22-18:12 Armenian defense delegation departs for Astana
- 05.22-17:50 President of Korea congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 05.22-17:33 Armenia waits for CEPA’s complete ratification by parliaments of EU member states - foreign ministry spox
- 05.22-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-18
- 05.22-17:29 Asian Stocks - 22-05-18
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 2026 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
12:37, 05.17.2018
Viewed 2013 times WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode
13:55, 05.19.2018
Viewed 1768 times Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
19:35, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1725 times Israeli PM’s son announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide
15:54, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1718 times Investigation launched by Article 301 of Turkish Penal Code against Garo Paylan for using “Genocide” word