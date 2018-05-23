Soldier found dead in military position: Investigation underway

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. On May 22, at 13:30, the body of soldier Martin Khachatryan, born in 1998, was found in the military position of one of the military units located in Armenia’s south-western direction, with a fatal gunshot wound, Armenia’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan