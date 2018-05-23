Israel says hit Hamas targets in northern Gaza

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military say they’ve hit Hamas targets overnight May 23 in Gaza.

“IAF aircraft struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as 2 additional military targets that belong to the terror organization's naval force.

The strikes were in response to the event that took place yesterday morning, when a number of terrorists infiltrated Israel and set a military post on fire,” the Israeli Defense Forces said on Twitter.

The IDF released a warning after the strikes, saying: “The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all threats originating from the Gaza Strip, above and below ground, and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty.”

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan