FM Mnatsakanayan meets with Cypriot Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris on May 22, who is in Yerevan on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, greeting the guest, the Armenian Foreign Minister noted that he is glad to host the President of the House of Representatives of friendly Cyprus and his delegation.

According to Minister Mnatsakanyan, during his diplomatic mission in different countries he always had a warm and productive cooperation with his Cypriot colleagues which is the result of the traditional friendship between the two states.

Thanking for the warm reception, the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus noted that his Armenia visit is very saturated and it’s a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of further expanding and developing the relations between the two brotherly countries.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Demetris Syllouris recorded with satisfaction that Armenia and Cyprus have established solid inter-state relations, highlighting the mutual readiness to further deepen partnership in all the sphere of mutual interest.

The interlocutors recorded with satisfaction that an effective cooperation exists between the two states on international platforms, and discussed ways to further foster the cooperation in different spheres.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Demetris Syllouris exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues.

The Foreign minister of Armenia presented to the parliamentary delegation of Cyprus the efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabak conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair format.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan