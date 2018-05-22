Direction to develop relations with Israel to be continuous – Armenian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s direction to develop the relations with Israel will be continuous, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said in response to the question of a reporter according to which whether the foreign ministry will adopt a new policy on deepening the Armenian-Israeli ties taking into account the recent activeness of talks over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Knesset, as well as Armenia’s position on Jerusalem.

“We consider Israel as a friendly state. Armenia has a cultural presence there, historical-cultural heritage and as a country bearing it, we cannot remain indifferent towards what is happening in and around Israel. The appointment of a separate ambassador was pursing this purpose. We have also taken several other steps. The official visit of the Armenian foreign minister to Israel took place in late 2017, agreements were reached to develop the relations. I think this direction will be continuous”, the MFA spokesman said.

As for the ties with Iran in the context of deepening the relations, Tigran Balayan said Iran is a neighbor and friendly state, and the leaders of the two countries have expressed readiness to develop the mutual beneficial partnership during the May 13 telephone conversation.

The issue of adopting an Armenian Genocide recognition bill has again appeared in the agenda of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) on the background of tense relations between Turkey and Israel after the Gaza events.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan