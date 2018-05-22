Finnish, Mongolian PMs extend best wishes to Armenian counterpart on election

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Finland Juha Sipilä has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Finnish Prime Minister extended his best wishes and congratulations and wished good luck to PM Pashinyan, the government’s press service said.

Mongolia’s Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh also congratulated the Armenian PM on election.

“I look forward to our contrsutive work for the future expansion and development of the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Mongolia.

Your Excellency, I wish good health and welfare to you, as well as progress and prosperity to the Armenian people,” the Mongolian PM said.

Pashinyan was elected PM of Armenia on May 8.

