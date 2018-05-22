Armenia remains advocate of exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – MFA spokesman

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not changed, Tigran Balayan – spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said at a press briefing on May 22, reports Armenpress.

“The Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively through peaceful means based on the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as in the conditions of respecting the agreements reached after the April aggression”, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Commenting on the meeting of the Co-Chairs with the Armenian leadership scheduled in June, Tigran Balayan said there is no clarification yet over the date of the meeting. “The dates are being clarified. We will inform in case of reaching a concrete agreement. There is no agreement on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 15 met with Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and informed that they expect to meet with the Armenian leadership in June.

