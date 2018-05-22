Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Saudi passenger jet makes chilling emergency landing without nose gear


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. A Saudi plane made a rough emergency landing in Jeddah, with its nose gear retracted, RT reports.

The video of the jet skidding on its nose has been posted online.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines flight with 141 passengers and 10 crew members on board was traveling from Medina to Dhaka on Monday when it suffered a malfunction in the hydraulic system. The plane then had to divert to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

No serious injuries were reported and only four passengers sought medical attention.

