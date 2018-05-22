LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-18
LONDON, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.46% to $2293.50, copper price down by 0.73% to $6817.00, lead price up by 0.41% to $2350.50, nickel price up by 1.78% to $14850.00, tin price up by 0.34% to $20625.00, zinc price up by 0.69% to $3084.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
