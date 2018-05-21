PM Pashinyan highlights rule of law, independent judiciary and competitive field for economic development

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees positive tendencies for economic development. ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with reporters following the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence, PM Pashinyan said, “Rule of law, independent judiciary and competitive field are important for economic development. In political sense, we already have this. This should be strengthened and also public confidence should be raised”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

“We will not interfere in the economic development and will help as much as we can”, Pashinyan assured.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan