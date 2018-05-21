All governors of Armenia will be replaced – PM Pashinyan  

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced today that all the governors of Armenia will be replaced, PM Pashinyan told the reporters following the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence. “I think all the governors will be replaced”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Referring to the possibility of replacing the heads of Special Investigation Service and Investigative Committee, Pashinyan emphasized that there are some legislative problems there. “We will observe those issues in the context of the legislation”, Pashinyan said.

