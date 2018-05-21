Holding snap elections primary goal of Armenia’s new Cabinet – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Holding snap elections continues to remain the primary goal of the new Cabinet of Armenia, PM Pashinyan told the reporters following the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence.

“But this does not mean that it’s the only problem we have to solve”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He added that apart from the elections, the Cabinet has and will have a long-term program, assuring that one will not harm the other.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan