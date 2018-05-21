Sanctions against Iran will have some impact on Armenia’s economy – CBA Chairman

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The economic impacts of the USA on Iran will have some impact also on the economy of Armenia, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan said at the session of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly.

“Those sanctions are rather serious, and undoubtedly, will have some impact also on Armenia’s economy, but I assure you that our businessmen, exporters, as well as importers have already diversified their markets”, Javadyan said, adding that the number of Armenia’s partner countries increases day by day.

According to the CB Chairman, Armenia’s opportunities in the sidelines of the EAEU also increase day by day.

