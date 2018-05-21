Asian Stocks - 21-05-18
TOKYO, 21 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.31% to 23002.37 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.08% to 1813.75 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.64% to 3213.84 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.60% to 31234.35 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 19:08 All governors of Armenia will be replaced – PM Pashinyan
- 18:55 Holding snap elections primary goal of Armenia’s new Cabinet – PM Pashinyan
- 18:42 Sanctions against Iran will have some impact on Armenia’s economy – CBA Chairman
- 18:07 Inauguration ceremony of Cabinet members kicks off at Presidential Palace
- 18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-18
- 18:06 Asian Stocks - 21-05-18
- 17:27 Central Bank President doesn’t see any problem on working with new government of Armenia
- 17:07 CBA President denies rumors on large capital outflow from Armenia
- 16:46 Transfers from Russia to Armenia increased by 14.6% in 2017
- 16:38 Gov. to nullify fines of farming loans through legislative changes, says cenbank boss
- 16:28 Baku café explosion kills two
- 16:24 Daron Acemoglu calls on Armenian people to be actively involved in control of political processes
- 16:19 Ucom lowers prices for 60+ smartphones, launches iPhone 8 Red sales
- 15:53 Speaker Babloyan receives delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Cyprus
- 15:41 Fighting corruption, ensuring equal competitiveness should be Armenian government’s priorities – economist
- 15:36 Third President Serzh Sargsyan attends funeral of late PM Vazgen Sargsyan's mother
- 15:32 Unfazed by charges, Turkey’s lionhearted Armenian MP Garo Paylan runs for office again
- 15:10 Grant Life charity fund will continue its activities, assures Director
- 15:00 PM Pashinyan holds consultation dedicated to preparations for 17th La Francophonie summit
- 14:40 Armenia’s Diaspora minister holds meeting with French Ambassador
- 14:38 Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format expected to be created
- 14:31 Turkey jails reportedly ethnic Armenian woman for social media post
- 14:22 ‘Cyprus wants to see powerful Armenia’, Speaker Syllouris on change of government
- 14:16 Chief Osipyan makes new appointments in police force
- 13:58 President Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament of Cyprus meet in Yerevan
- 13:54 ‘I’ll be happy if corruption is eradicated in Armenia’, says Speaker of Parliament
- 13:47 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 9.7% January-April 2018
- 13:01 Ethnic Armenian incumbent MP Selina Dogan not running for parliament in upcoming Turkey election
- 12:50 New minister eyes tackling demographic, poverty problems by tripling maternity benefit
- 12:50 Armenian delegation fights against attempts to politicize PABSEC at Istanbul summit
- 12:44 Two dead in Everest climbing attempt
- 12:38 Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Rome title for 8th time
- 12:24 Armenian wrestler wins European Championship
- 12:22 33 corpses ID’d in Cuba plane crash
- 12:09 Armenian boxers win 4 medals at Russia int’l tournament
12:37, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1809 times WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 1795 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
17:00, 05.14.2018
Viewed 1638 times Erdogan repeats unfriendly statements towards Armenia in London speech
15:54, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1535 times Investigation launched by Article 301 of Turkish Penal Code against Garo Paylan for using “Genocide” word
19:35, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1496 times Israeli PM’s son announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide