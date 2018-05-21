Asian Stocks - 21-05-18

TOKYO, 21 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.31% to 23002.37 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.08% to 1813.75 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.64% to 3213.84 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.60% to 31234.35 points.