YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The transfers from Russia to Armenia increased by 14.6% in 2017 compared to the previous year, Artur Javadyan – President of the Central Bank of Armenia, said during the session of the parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs, reports Armenpress.

“After a major crisis in Russia the situation gradually improved which in its turn affected the increase of transfers. Of course, we perhaps would have much higher figures if there were no economic sanctions on Russia”, Artur Javadyan said.

The CBA President added that the transfers from Russia to Armenia increased also in the first four months of this year compared to the same period of 2017.

