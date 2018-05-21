Fighting corruption, ensuring equal competitiveness should be Armenian government’s priorities – economist

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Fighting corruption, ensuring equal competition, revising the fiscal policy must be the Armenian government’s priorities, Professor Ashot Tavadyan, Doctor in Economics, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“The fight against corruption is a very important factor. In this sense Armenia has not improved its positions. When the businessmen look at that figure, they see that there is no equal competitiveness within the country, so how to make investments in such circumstances? Therefore, a serious works need to be done on this path. Corruption is not only the case when money is given for a certain deal. It is also necessary to take into account the cases when decisions are being made based on personal, group party interests. There are punitive mechanisms, but it’s also necessary to work on the prevention direction”, Ashot Tavadyan said.

He also attached great importance to the accountability of actions and putting concrete tasks before an official.

He positively assessed the recent appointments in financial-economic structures. The economist said the new officials are experienced and skilled. He said he is ready to provide assistance to the government if needed.

The economist also commented on the decline of prices in some commodity markets in Armenia, stating that the current situation in Armenia, the Prime Minister’s political statements left their impact on this, after which the business is revising the prices.

“What is being done is the first steps, but it is understandable that the work must continue. There must be a situation in our country so that the institutions will fully serve the people, there will be talks about real figures”, he said, adding that the possibility to organize sabotage in the economy is very low, almost zero as all understand the situation of the country’s economy, the policy of some neighbors.

Talking about Armenia’s 2017 figures, Ashot Tavadyan said a significant growth has been recorded, within 5%. The export comprised 22%, the export to Russia increased by 45% which is mainly linked with Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan