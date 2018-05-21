Ethnic Armenian incumbent MP Selina Dogan not running for parliament in upcoming Turkey election

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkish lawmaker Selina Dogan, the ethnic-Armenian opposition MP from the Republican People's Party (CHP), is not running for parliament in the upcoming elections.

Dogan’s party has released its electoral lists on May 20, but her name is not included in them.

It is yet unclear if not running for office is Dogan’s personal decision or a move from her party.

In the previous elections in 2015, Dogan, an attorney by profession, was running for parliament as the number one candidate in the party list from a distrcit in Istanbul.

May 21 is the deadline for political parties to submit their lists of candidates to the electoral board.

The snap elections in Turkey will take place June 24.

The Turkish Parliament – the Grand National Assembly – is a unicameral legislature with 550 seats. The seats will be increased to 600 from the new elections.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan