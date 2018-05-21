Armenian delegation fights against attempts to politicize PABSEC at Istanbul summit

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. During the summit of the 25th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) convened on May 17-19 in Istanbul, a declaration was adopted that reflects the structure’s achievements over the past years and outlines the future development directions, Gagik Minasyan – head of the Armenian delegation at PABSEC, told reporters on May 21, reports Armenpress.

“That document has been developed and sent to the parliamentarians of PABSEC’s 12 member states aimed at presenting proposals. I would like to inform that a lot of proposals have been presented, there were contradictory proposals among them: the talk is about the proposals of our and the Ukrainian delegations”, Minasyan said.

He stated that the Armenian side proposed to add in the declaration that the PABSEC must deal exclusively with economic matters and refrain from political activity, but the Ukrainian delegation proposed to highlight that the political direction must be a priority for the Assembly. “For us it was very important for our proposal to be adopted, but the non-adoption of the Ukrainian proposal was much more important. As a result both proposals were put up to voting and both were rejected”, Minasyan said, adding that if the Ukrainian proposal was adopted, it is understandable how Turkey and Azerbaijan would use it: both are members of the Assembly, and Turkey plays a serious role in the structure.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, member of the Armenian delegation at PABSEC, said after that Turkey also tried to include an exclusively political provision in the declaration according to which it proposed to condemn the Israeli actions in Gaza Strip. “The provision proposed by them included unilateral assessments in connection with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This was unacceptable for us as we have stated and continue to state that the structure should remain in the economic sector. Fortunately, also thanks to the efforts of our delegation, that proposal was rejected”, he said.

He added that the declaration is not a document of dreams of the Armenian delegation, but he highlighted the fact that it is balanced and acceptable.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan