Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Council of State of Cuba


YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of the Council of State of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel over the crash of the airplane in the vicinity of the Havana airport, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

The letter runs as follows, “It was with great grief that I learned about the tragic crash of the airplane in the vicinity of José Martí Airport that claimed lives of numerous people.

I extent my deep condolences and solidarity to you, conveying words of sympathy and comfort to the families and relatives of the victims”.

