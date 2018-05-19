Numerous criminal authorities and “thieves in law” taken to police departments

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Numerous so-called criminal authorities and “thieves in law” have been taken to police departments in the recent days. The operation is a preventive measure meant to check the operative situation, as well as raising the control over the criminal situation in the country, ARMENPRESS reports the Police of Armenia inform.

The statement issued by the Police says that “The fundamental principle of equality of everyone before the law and exclusion of impunity should be finally envisaged in public legal awareness. Rules of co-existence should be compulsory for everyone irrespective of the social status, material state and other factors. This understanding should be reinforced not only through the power of law, but also our public attitude.

We have to understand once and for all that the law is above all. Let's hope that from now on both the public and those who have had a misunderstanding about the place and role of the citizen in social relations will have such a degree and understanding of legal consciousness”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan