Nikol Pashinyan releases footage introducing the Official Residence

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced the Official Residence on a live broadcast via Facebook. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan, accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan and two daughters first showed the rooms of the residence, and afterwards the garden and the leisure areas.

The PM showed one of the houses in the area, where according to his information, Soviet period leaders, including Karen Demirchyan and the first and second Presidents of the Republic of Armenia lived.

The PM promised to broadcast live once again today and to talk about the judicial system.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan