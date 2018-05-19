Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 250 times

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The relatively stable situation was preserved on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line from May 13-19, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsak’s Defense Ministry.

In the mentioned period Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 250 times, firing in the direction of Armenian border guards over 2000 bullets.

In addition to the mentioned violations, in the eastern part of the contact line the Azerbaijani armed forces also used automatic grenade launcher (6 projectiles).

Defense Army front line units continue to keep control of the situation, taking counter-measures in case of necessity.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan