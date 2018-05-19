Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 May

Airplane crashes in Cuba with 110 aboard – 3 survive


YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. An airplane crashed in Cuba after takeoff from Havana. 3 of the 110 passengers survived, ARMENPRESS reports the health situation of the 3 survived is stable, but their lives are still under risk.

The plane crashed on May 18. The causes are still unknown.

Mourning is officially declared in Cuba.

Black boxes are not still discovered.

