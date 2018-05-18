Minister of transport, communication and IT receives ADB delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan on May 18 received the delegation led by Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Country Director for Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The ADB official congratulated the minister on his appointment and introduced the Bank’s activity in the road construction field in Armenia.

The meeting touched upon the North-South road corridor investment project, the construction of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border inter-state highway.

Minister Ashot Hakobyan said after assuming office he managed within this short period of time to some extent get acquainted with the process of ongoing works. He said the construction of North-South highway is very important for Armenia, therefore it’s necessary to make maximum efforts to successfully move forward the project.

During the meeting a number of other details relating to the ongoing projects and future programs were discussed.

The sides expressed hope that the future cooperation will be continuous and more effective.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan