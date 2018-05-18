Shots fired at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired at the Trump National Golf Resort, owned by US President Donald Trump, in Doral, Florida, the Police said, Reuters reports.

Suspect was taken into custody.

No victims were reported.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan