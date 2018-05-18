Shots fired at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired at the Trump National Golf Resort, owned by US President Donald Trump, in Doral, Florida, the Police said, Reuters reports.
Suspect was taken into custody.
No victims were reported.
Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:38 Shots fired at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida
- 12:53 28 remain hospitalized in suspected food poisoning incident at Tierras de Armenia plant
- 12:33 IOM Director General congratulates Pashinyan on election as Armenia’s PM
- 12:26 Prime Minister expects continuous decrease of black market from new tax boss
- 12:25 President Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of exhibition of Artsakh carpets
- 11:25 Detectives investigate mass unconfirmed food poisoning incident, foul play not indicated
- 11:21 Armenian ®Tag brand already in local, Russian and American markets
- 11:19 Armenia protest fever continues: Demonstrators seek release of convicted gunrunner, resignation of prosecutor general
- 11:18 Security field is priority: PM Pashinyan introduces new secretary of Security Council to staff
- 10:36 PM Pashinyan’s pick for economic revival says will visit Armenia “at convenient time”
- 10:22 Mass poisoning victims in satisfactory state, doctors say; cause still unclear
- 10:09 New government expresses full support to 2019 Yerevan WCIT
- 09:57 Bringing Armenian Genocide recognition issue to Knesset agenda is a political step against Turkey – Armenian National Committee
- 09:51 Gina Haspel becomes first woman director of CIA
- 09:20 Armenian defense minister introduces situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact to Ambassador Kasprzyk
- 09:00 European Stocks - 17-05-18
- 08:59 US stocks down - 17-05-18
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-05-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices - 17-05-18
- 05.17-21:29 Sharmazanov says it’s still early to discuss snap parliamentary elections
- 05.17-21:15 RPA has no intentions of sabotage, revanchism and counterrevolution – Sharmazanov
- 05.17-21:04 PM Pashinyan visits Defense Army serviceman injured by Azerbaijani shooting
- 05.17-20:34 90 people hospitalized in Armavir Province due to food poisoning
- 05.17-20:20 Germany will continue supporting democratic and economic reforms in Armenia
- 05.17-19:43 Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell
- 05.17-19:35 Israeli PM’s sun announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide
- 05.17-19:00 Shooting in Gyumri kills 2
- 05.17-18:18 The sphere of statistics should be out of influences of political conjunctures – PM Pashinyan
- 05.17-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-18
- 05.17-17:39 Asian Stocks - 17-05-18
- 05.17-17:36 Armenian PM holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General
- 05.17-17:28 Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk presents to Armenian FM results of his Paris meeting with Azerbaijani FM
- 05.17-16:40 Defense minister Tonoyan holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General
- 05.17-16:38 Armenian PM, Renco CEO discuss new TPP construction project
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2907 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2902 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan
18:51, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1804 times President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora
14:42, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1444 times “Azerbaijan must stop political harassment against Kaspar Karampetian” - Belgian parliamentarians to Belgium’s FM
14:16, 05.12.2018
Viewed 1422 times Re-appointed head coach Minasyan can get national football team out of crisis at the moment – FFA President