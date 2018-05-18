Justice minister calls for zero tolerance for corruption

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan participated today in an anti-corruption workshop on the sidelines of the “Commitment to Constructive Dialogued” program, the justice ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The meeting was also attended by Tevan Poghosyan, advisor of President Armen Sarkissian, who also serves as chairman of the governing council of the anti corruption coalition of Armenia’s CSOs, an Karen Zadoyan, program leader and president of the Armenian Association of Lawyers NGO and others.

Minister Zeynalyan emphasized that the Armenian government is well aware of the dangerousness of corruption and its irreversible impact of the rule of law, protection of human rights and economic developments.

“Therefore, I consider it necessary to signal that from now on the fight against corruption is entering a new, more targeted, determined phase”, he said, adding that uniting the efforts of all parties – government, civil society, business sector, international organization, news media – for realizing a common goal is equally highlighted.

The minister said that everyone must display zero tolerance for corruption occurrences, just like they’ve been intolerant for other negative occurrences.

“The change which happened in the country should be implemented and displayed in the conduct of each of us,” he said.

