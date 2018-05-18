Bringing Armenian Genocide recognition issue to Knesset agenda is a political step against Turkey – Armenian National Committee

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Bringing the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide to the agenda of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) is a political step against Turkey, Noyemi Nalbandian – member of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem, told ARMENPRESS, stating that the Armenian community is not excited in this regard.

“The relations between Israel and Turkey have escalated recently in connection with the ongoing events in Gaza. As Turkey opposes Israel’s actions and strictly criticizes them, Israel, as a political step, put into circulation the bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide. This doesn’t make us happy, the issue of the Armenian Genocide has become a playing card, we want for the Genocide to be recognized since Turkey has committed a crime against humanity, we oppose that this issue is brought to agenda for this or that political interest”, Noyemi Nalbandian said, reminding that three months ago one of the Knesset lawmakers brought this issue to the parliament’s agenda, but it didn’t pass.

She couldn’t say for sure when the Armenian Genocide recognition issue will be put up to voting at the parliament, adding that it can be on any day depending on the development of the political situation.

“At the moment it’s even difficult to say what kind of result can be expected from the voting since various signals are coming from the MPs and the government. The Israeli president said that in connection with the political issue the relations with Turkey have deteriorated, but they continue working in economic and other sectors. Therefore, at this stage we cannot say whether the issue will be adopted or not. In any case the government has a great influence, if it wants, it can contribute to the issue to be passed”, Noyemi Nalbandian said.

Several dozens of people have been killed in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in Gaza. The clashes launched on the opening day of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. The Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by US President Donald Trump’s decision.

The Turkish authorities called on the international community to strictly criticize the Israeli actions in Palestine. Earlier the Turkish foreign ministry urged the Israeli Ambassador to leave the country, after which the Ambassador left Ankara.

In the background of tense relations between Turkey and Israel, the issue of adopting an Armenian Genocide recognition bill has again appeared in the Knesset agenda. MPs Itzik Shmuly and Amir Ohan said that they will submit a bill recognizing the massacre of nearly 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. The lawmakers stated that time has come for Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide committed by Turks.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan