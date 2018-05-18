Armenian defense minister introduces situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact to Ambassador Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on May 17 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Kasprzyk congratulated Davit Tonoyan on his appointment as defense minister and wished success in his future activities.

During the meeting the defense minister introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the frequency and nature of the ceasefire violation. In particular, minister Tonoyan expressed his concerns over the recent activeness attempts of the Azerbaijani forces in some parts of the state border and the line of contact, as a result of which Artsakh’s Defense Army solder Shamkhal Petrosyan received a gunshot wound. In this regard the defense minister attached importance to the strict adherence to the ceasefire regime in order to prevent provocations and not to destabilize the situation.

Ambassador Kasprzyk wished speedy recovery to the soldier and expressed readiness to make maximum efforts within his mediation mission.

The officials also discussed other issues relating to the cooperation between the Ambassador’s office and the Armenian defense ministry, as well as issues of bilateral interest.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan