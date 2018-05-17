PM Pashinyan visits Defense Army serviceman injured by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Central Military hospital on May 17. As Armenpress was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM met with Shamkhal Petrosyan - a Defense Army serviceman seriously injured by Azerbaijani shooting on May 13.

The medical staff introduced the health situation and rehabilitation process of the patient to the PM. Pashinyan talked to the serviceman, wished him speedy recovery and thanked for his dedication.

The Head of the Executive visited also other rooms, wishing the servicemen health and speedy recovery. During the tour PM Pashinyan got acquainted with the equipment of the hospital and infrastructures.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan



