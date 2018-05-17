90 people hospitalized in Armavir Province due to food poisoning

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. 90 employees of Viticulture Company “Tierras de Armenia” located in the vicinity of Arevadasht village of Armavir Province applied to Armavir Medical Center with food poisoning symptoms, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

20 of them were discharged after receiving relevant medical aid. 30 were transported to Metsamor Medical Center and now are undergoing medical examination.

By 20:00, 55 people were receiving medical aid at the two hospitals.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan

