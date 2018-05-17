Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell 

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the U.S. side Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Wess Mitchell congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of being appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia. He emphasized that the USA is ready to cooperate with the new Government of Armenia in various spheres of mutual interest.

Thanking for the congratulation, FM Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia highly appreciated the multi-dimensional cooperation between the two states and is ready to continue making efforts aimed at further developing the existing cooperation.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Wess Mitchell discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda.

The sides referred to the activities of Armenian-American Intergovernmental Commission and Armenian-American Trade and Investments Council.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on pressing regional and international issues. Referring to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the valuable commitment of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, including the USA, to support the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan

