Shooting in Gyumri kills 2

GYUMRI, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed in Gyumri on May 17 as a result of shooting. ARMENPRESS was informed from Gyumri medical center that two citizens were hospitalized at 17:15 with gunshot wounds. Their death was registered at the medical center.

Prosecutor of Shirak Province Karen Gabrielyan informed ARMENPRESS that the Police received the alarm call from the medical center. He added that the operative group is carrying out investigative measures at the scene. “The victims, according to some information, are cousins. A criminal case has been initiated”, Karen Gabrielyan said, emphasizing that everything is being done to discover the suspects.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan