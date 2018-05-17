Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-18

YEREVAN, 17 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 483.36 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.60 drams to 570.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.81 drams to 652.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 77.84 drams to 20066.52 drams. Silver price down by 2.66 drams to 252.61 drams. Platinum price down by 122.40 drams to 13893.1 drams.