Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

All interests of Armenia taken into account in EEU-Iran agreement, says PM Pashinyan


YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that Armenia’s interests are taken into consideration in the EEU-Iran interim free trade agreement.

“The agreement is very important for us, and all interests of the Republic of Armenia are taken into account there [in the agreement],” the PM told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked if he finds it possible for Russia to obstruct the implementation of this agreement, Pashinyan reminded that Russia itself is also a party to this agreement – as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

He ruled out that Russia can anyhow obstruct the agreement.

The EEU-Iran interim free trade agreement was signed May 17 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration