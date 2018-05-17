Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza - IDF

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military (IDF) said it has delivered airstrikes at Hamas posts in northern Gaza.

“The strikes were conducted in response to the heavy machine gun fire that targeted the city of Sderot, southern Israel, & numerous shooting attacks throughout the day”, the Israeli military said on Twitter.

It said that IAF fighter jets struck Hamas targets in northern Gaza.

Earlier it also said that in response to fire from Gaza towards IDF troops, an IDF tank targeted two Hamas military posts in the southern Gaza Strip.

On May 14, Over 60 Palestinian protesters, including children, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during demonstrations on the day of the US embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem on May 14.

More than 2,700 protesters have been injured in Gaza on what has been the most violent day of the six week long Great March of Return. Those wounded on Monday include 203 children and 78 women, according to the Palestinian healthcare ministry.

