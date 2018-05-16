Asian Stocks - 16-05-18
TOKYO, 16 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.44% to 22717.23 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.27% to 1800.35 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.71% to 3169.57 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.13% to 31110.20 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-18
- 20:04 Asian Stocks - 16-05-18
- 19:35 His Holiness Aram I wishes success to PM Pashinyan for the benefit of Armenia’s prosperity
- 19:23 Yerevan Mayor does not plan to step down
- 19:09 Yerevan Mayor urges law enforcers to cope with invasion of activists into the City Hall
- 18:25 Artsakh’s President highlights activities of HALO Trust
- 18:10 Israel’s Intelligence Minister sees no reason not to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 18:07 Armenia-EU agreement submitted to Romania’s parliament for ratification
- 17:59 President of Armenia receives President of World Information Technology and Services Alliance
- 17:27 I’m convinced new government will be committed to building democratic and prosperous Armenia: Bulgarian PM to Pashinyan
- 17:06 Armenian-American Glendale cop busted by FBI for suspected mafia ties
- 16:23 Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan releases details over PACE Committee decision to apply sanctions on 4 members
- 16:20 Protest mania in Yerevan: Multiple unrelated pocket demonstrations underway
- 16:06 RPA lawmaker says time is needed for assessing new Police Chief Osipyan’s work
- 15:55 Armenian military CBRN specialists participate in Russia expert meetings
- 15:35 Yerevan environmental demonstration escalates into anti-Mayor protest, supporters hop in
- 15:33 ‘We continue exercising our powers’ – CEC Chairman on work with new government
- 15:32 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Sweden’s parliamentary delegation
- 15:28 Armenia Police Chief, Yerevan Mayor discuss City Hall incident over phone
- 15:21 Armenian Prime Minister, WITSA chairman meet ahead of 2019 WCIT Yerevan
- 14:48 Defense minister holds consultation over complaint of officers of military commissariats
- 14:41 Deputy suggests protesting environmentalists to meet Mayor in conference hall
- 14:30 Government likely to sack Diaspora ministry's veteran chief of staff
- 14:17 Yerevan City Hall addresses personally Police Chief of Armenia for illegal breach
- 14:17 Pope Francis deeply concerned over situation in Middle East
- 14:08 Armenian FM receives Swedish parliamentary delegation
- 13:49 Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem two days after US
- 13:43 Demonstration Fever: Environmentalists storm into Yerevan City Hall in logging-related protest
- 13:36 As Turkey-Israel row escalates, Knesset MPs turn to Armenian Genocide recognition motion
- 13:14 Foreign ministry satisfied with appointment of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as new FM
- 13:05 Central Electoral Commission gives mandates to new MPs
- 12:43 OSCE monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passed without incidents
- 12:40 Armenian PM receives congrats, success wishes from Romanian counterpart
- 12:34 Greek PM expresses readiness to promote multifaceted cooperation with Armenia
- 12:22 Weather forecast: temperature to rise 3-4 degrees °C
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3511 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3060 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2726 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2717 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan
18:51, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1618 times President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora