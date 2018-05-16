Asian Stocks - 16-05-18

TOKYO, 16 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.44% to 22717.23 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.27% to 1800.35 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.71% to 3169.57 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.13% to 31110.20 points.