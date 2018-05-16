Armenia-EU agreement submitted to Romania’s parliament for ratification

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Romania Sergey Minasyan was received by Ms Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania on May 15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the Prime Minister of Romania handed over a letter addressed to Nikol Pashinyan with congratulations upon his election to the post of Prime Minister of Armenia and expressed her confidence that the Armenian-Romanian relations will be further deepened.

Ambassador Minasyan briefed the Prime Minister of Romania on recent developments in Armenia, assuring that Armenia will not only remain committed to implementation of all its international obligations, but will also take active steps towards raising its international engagement to a new level.

Prime Minister Dăncilă informed the Armenian Ambassador that the Government of Romania has completed the internal procedures with regards the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the relevant document has already been forwarded to the Romanian Parliament for ratification.

The Armenian Ambassador commended the balanced approach with regards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict adopted by Romania in recent years. Prime Minister Dăncilă assured that this would be a continuous approach, noting that Romania supports the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship as the only format for a peaceful and sustainable settlement on the basis of principles of international law.

The sides also touched upon the XVII Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan on October 11-12 this year, noting the importance of the event for Armenia and the Francophone movement.

The interlocutors discussed cooperation in international organizations and touched upon the issues related to bilateral economic relations.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan

