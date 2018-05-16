Protest mania in Yerevan: Multiple unrelated pocket demonstrations underway

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Various demonstrations are underway one after the other outside the Prime Minister’s official residence in downtown Yerevan. Protesters are demanding to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

At this moment, a group of desk job officers of military commissariats protesting against governmental optimization of the agencies – which will result in significant job cuts – are rallying outside the office. But protesters also include car importers and cab drivers.

Defense minister Davit Tonoyan has been briefed on the military commissariat issue earlier today. The minister tasked to solve the issue of further employment of those who will be affected by the cuts.

The protesters were first rallying outside the government headquarters in Republic Square, where they were told to address the defense ministry. However, since the defense minister did not grant an audience to the demonstrators, they arrived outside the PM’s office.

The cab drivers and car importers on the other hand, began their demonstrations from the Brazil Square. Cab drivers are complaining from the paid parking spots, fines, while importers are protesting customs clearance conditions.

It is noteworthy that employees of the presently defunct Nairit plant were also protesting outside the PM’s residence today. Some of the demonstrators were invited in for talks.

To make the picture even more complete, another protest is currently underway outside the Yerevan City Hall. The demonstration seemed to be related to environmental issues but quickly escalated into an anti-Mayor protest.

Another demonstration involved supporters of the jailed 2016 Yerevan hostage crisis gunmen over their trial proceedings.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan