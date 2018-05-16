Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem two days after US

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Guatemala became the second state after the US that opened its embassy in Jerusalem. The opening ceremony of the embassy was held on May 16, Jerusalem Post reports.

The ceremony was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

During the opening ceremony Netanyahu recalled that Guatemala became the second state after the US that recognized Israel as an independent state 70 years ago.

“We remember our friends, and Guatemala is our friend before and now”, the Israeli PM said.

On May 14 the new embassy of the US was inaugurated in Jerusalem.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan