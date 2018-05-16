Four settlements in Syria’s Homs liberated from militants

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Syrian governmental forces have liberated four settlements in the eastern part of Homs from illegal militant groups, RIA Novosti reported.

Russian military police and Syrian governmental forces are jointly enforcing law and order in the liberated areas.

The liberation was enabled by the agreements reached by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

The withdrawal of remaining militants through humanitarian corridors continued in the Er Rastan and al Khuri districts.

In the coming days, all illegal militants – along with their families – will be settled in Idlib.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan