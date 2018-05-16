FMs of Arab League to have emergency meeting over Gaza deadly clashes – newspaper report

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministers of Arab countries will have an emergency meeting on May 17 over the situation in Gaza, according to the Egyptian Al Nasry Al Youm newspaper.

The emergency consultation of the Arab League is being convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, which chaired the latest summit of the organization, sources told the newspaper.

Over 60 Palestinian protesters, including children, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during demonstrations on the day of the US embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem on May 14.

More than 2,700 protesters have been injured in Gaza on what has been the most violent day of the six week long Great March of Return. Those wounded on Monday include 203 children and 78 women, according to the Palestinian healthcare ministry.

The Palestinian government denounced Monday’s violence as a “terrible massacre” perpetrated “by the forces of the Israeli occupation”, and called for an immediate international intervention to prevent further deaths. A day of national mourning has been declared by the government in Ramallah, to be held Tuesday.

Around 35,000 protesters gathered at the border fence and thousands more within half a mile of the vicinity, according to Israeli Defence Forces.

Clashes have also reportedly broken out between protesters and the Israeli Defense Forces in Bethlehem

Meanwhile, the IDF said Israeli Air Force planes targeted Hamas posts near Jabalya after its soldiers came under fire in the area.

